Schools across the United States are trying out a wide range of strategies to reopen, from all online classes to all in person. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus ‘silent spreaders’: children who seem healthy may be more contagious than sick adults, study says
- Studies are starting to show how contagious infected children might be, even those with no symptoms
- Findings could have implications for plans to reopen schools in the middle of a pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Schools across the United States are trying out a wide range of strategies to reopen, from all online classes to all in person. File photo: AFP