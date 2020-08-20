Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser. Photo: AP
Former Trump adviser and China hawk Steve Bannon arrested over funds raised online to build border wall
- Federal prosecutors allege Bannon and three others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors with online crowdfunding campaign
- Within Trump’s inner circle, Bannon emerged as one of the most strident critics of China, regularly warning confrontation has become inevitable
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser. Photo: AP