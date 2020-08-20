Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Former Trump adviser and China hawk Steve Bannon arrested over funds raised online to build border wall

  • Federal prosecutors allege Bannon and three others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors with online crowdfunding campaign
  • Within Trump’s inner circle, Bannon emerged as one of the most strident critics of China, regularly warning confrontation has become inevitable
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 11:06pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE