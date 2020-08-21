US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump asks US Supreme Court to let him block critics on Twitter
- President has tweeted more than 54,000 times from his @realDonaldTrump account since 2009, an average of 13 times a day
- Justice Department seeks review of lower court ruling that found Trump’s practice of blocking critics violates First Amendment
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AP