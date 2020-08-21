An ichthyosaur specimen with its stomach contents visible as a block that extrudes from its body is displayed near the entrance of the Xingyi Geopark Museum in Guizhou. Photo: Ryosuke Motani via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Megapredator: ancient marine reptile’s last meal was another giant beast

  • Scientists discover skeleton of huge, lizardlike thalattosaur inside stomach of 230 million-year-old ichthyosaur fossil dug up in China
  • Researchers previously thought prehistoric reptile ate smaller prey
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:16am, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An ichthyosaur specimen with its stomach contents visible as a block that extrudes from its body is displayed near the entrance of the Xingyi Geopark Museum in Guizhou. Photo: Ryosuke Motani via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE