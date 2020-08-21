The Iranian flag is seen at the Bushehr nuclear power plant during an official ceremony in November to start work on a second reactor at the facility. Photo: AFP
US demands ‘snapback’ of Iran sanctions, setting stage for showdown at United Nations

  • Pompeo delivers formal notification to head of UN Security Council, accusing Tehran of violating 2015 nuclear accord
  • Demand expected to further isolate US in world body, as other council members say Trump has no authority to invoke snapback after withdrawing from deal
Associated Press
Updated: 4:13am, 21 Aug, 2020

