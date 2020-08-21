Chicks for sale at a market. Thousands of the baby birds shipped to New England farmers have arrived dead since the US Postal Service cut operations in recent months. Photo: TNS
Thousands of baby chicks dying in mail after US Postal Service cuts
- Congress is investigating disruptions amid battle between Trump and Democrats over mail-in voting for coming election
- Hatcheries have been sending chicks through mail since 1918; they can survive 72 hours without food or water
