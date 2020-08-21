The case is believed to be first time a corporate information security officer has been charged with concealing a hack. Photo: Reuters
Uber’s ex-security chief charged with covering up 2016 hacking which exposed data of 57 million users
- Joseph Sullivan took ‘deliberate steps’ to keep authorities from learning about the hack, says the US Department of Justice
- Sullivan arranged to pay the hackers US$100,000 under Uber’s scheme for rewarding security researchers who report flaws
Topic | Uber
