A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker wearing a protective mask and gloves makes his rounds in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan. Photo: AFP
US postal chief tells Congress election mail will be handled ‘securely and on time’
- Louis DeJoy said postal workers will prioritise election mail as they have in the past, adding that he would personally vote by mail
- Trump has repeatedly and without evidence said that an increase in mail-in ballots would lead to a surge in fraud
Topic | US Politics
