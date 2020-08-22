Joseph James DeAngelo looks on in the courtroom during the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on August 20. Photo: AFP
Police officer turned ‘Golden State Killer’ sentenced to life in prison in California
- Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, confessed to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges for crimes carried out between 1975 and 1986
- The killer’s identity remained a mystery until his arrest in 2018
Topic | Crime
