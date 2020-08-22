Firefighters with the Jamison Creek CDF station protect a home on Acorn Drive as flames approach during the CZU Lightning Complex fire in Santa Cruz County, California. Photo: Bloomberg
Deadly California wildfires double in size as flames close in on university campus
- At least six people have been killed and dozens injured since the lightning-sparked fires started on Thursday
- Most of the fires are in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a complex of blazes east of Palo Alto and another in wine country south of Sacramento
Topic | Extreme weather
