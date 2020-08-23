US President Donald Trump on a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Centre. Photo: Reuters
Trump accuses FDA ‘deep state’ of slowing Covid-19 vaccine trials
- The US president provided no evidence for his statement regarding the Food and Drug Administration
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was a ‘dangerous statement’ and that the president was ‘beyond the pale’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
