Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood. Photo: AP Photo
Trump ordered to pay US$44,100 to porn star Stormy Daniels
- A court in California ordered that the president pay Daniels the sum to cover her legal fees incurred during the hush money trial
- The White House has yet to comment on the matter
Topic | Donald Trump
Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood. Photo: AP Photo