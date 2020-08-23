The US Capitol dome is seen as the House of Representatives meets on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US House of Representatives votes to block postal reforms, will provide US$25 billion bailout
- The proposed policy changes have sparked fears over mail-in ballots in the coming presidential election
- President Trump has alarmed Democrats by repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of fraud
