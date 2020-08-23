Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Photo: TNS
Not to be outdone by Biden, Trump wants to be centre of convention
- President Donald Trump will attend the first day of the Republican National Convention in North Carolina on Monday
- Most of the four-day RNC meeting will be held virtually, but delegates are meeting in Charlotte
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Photo: TNS