This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Laura moving over Haiti and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean as a second storm, named Marco (upper left), moves into the Gulf coast on Sunday. Image: RAMMB/NOAA via AFP
US Gulf coast braces for unprecedented hurricane double hit

  • Tropical Storm Marco reaches hurricane strength and is forecast to make landfall on Monday
  • Tropical Storm Laura already lashing northern Caribbean, with state of emergency declared in Puerto Rico
Tribune News Service
Updated: 1:50am, 24 Aug, 2020

