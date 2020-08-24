This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Laura moving over Haiti and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean as a second storm, named Marco (upper left), moves into the Gulf coast on Sunday. Image: RAMMB/NOAA via AFP
US Gulf coast braces for unprecedented hurricane double hit
- Tropical Storm Marco reaches hurricane strength and is forecast to make landfall on Monday
- Tropical Storm Laura already lashing northern Caribbean, with state of emergency declared in Puerto Rico
Topic | Extreme weather
