A health worker checks the plasma donated by a recovered Covid-19 patient in Bogota, Colombia on August 12. Photo: AFP
FDA to approve wider use of coronavirus survivors’ blood as treatment
- Trump will announce emergency authorisation during press conference with HHS Secretary Alex Azar and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn
- President had accused FDA of slow-walking the therapy to harm his re-election chances, without offering any evidence
