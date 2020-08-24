Trump supporters embrace during a rally in Tujunga, near Los Angeles, on Friday. Photo: AFP
57 per cent of Republican voters say US coronavirus death tally – now over 176,000 – is ‘acceptable’, poll shows
- Most of those surveyed say US is in better state than it was four years ago, with 82 per cent crediting Trump
- Despite trailing rival Biden in national polls, president continues to enjoy strong support within his party’s ranks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
