Jerry Falwell Jnr and his wife, Becki, take part in a town hall at a convocation at Liberty University in November 2018. Photo: AP
Trump ally Jerry Falwell Jnr resigns as Liberty University head amid sex scandal

  • Falwell went public about wife’s affair after her lover demanded to be paid to keep relationship secret
  • Media report says Falwell knew about affair and took part in some of the liaisons as a voyeur
Associated Press
Updated: 6:40am, 25 Aug, 2020

