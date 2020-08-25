President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Republican convention kicks off with dark tone: key moments from the first night

  • Early speakers warned that President Donald Trump is needed to save Western civilisation and that unions are threatening the nation’s schools
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 10:26am, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE