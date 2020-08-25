A police armoured vehicle is seen in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on the second night of violent protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: AFP
Black Wisconsin man Jacob Blake is ‘paralysed’ after being shot by US police, father says
- Blake’s father said his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police in Kenosha that led to widespread protests
- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the officers must be held accountable, amid anger over the police killings of George Floyd and others
Topic | United States
