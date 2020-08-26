Timesha Beauchamp with her brother Steven Thompson. Timesha was mistakenly pronounced dead on the weekend and put into a body bag. Photo: AP


‘Dead’ woman was about to embalmed but was actually alive

  • Timesha Beauchamp mistakenly declared dead and taken to a funeral home
  • Lawyer says she was found to be alive as she was about to be embalmed
Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Updated: 1:25pm, 26 Aug, 2020

