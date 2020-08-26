Police try to push back protesters as tear gas fills the air in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as unrest continues following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: AFP
Two killed in possible vigilante shooting in Kenosha as Jacob Blake protests continue

  • Unrest sparked by the US police shooting of Jacob Blake continued in the Wisconsin city overnight
  • Authorities are hunting for a possible vigilante after cellphone footage showed a white man stumbling and then firing at protesters
Associated Press
Updated: 9:48pm, 26 Aug, 2020

