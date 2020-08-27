People talk as waves wash ashore and the outer bands of Hurricane Laura bring winds and rain to High Island, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Houston Chronicle via AP
Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4, threatening ‘unsurvivable storm surge’ on US Gulf coast
- Hundreds of thousands of Texas and Louisiana residents ordered to evacuate
- Storm could lead to ‘wall of water two stories high coming on shore’, meteorologist warns
Topic | Extreme weather
People talk as waves wash ashore and the outer bands of Hurricane Laura bring winds and rain to High Island, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Houston Chronicle via AP