Dartmouth College announced in July that it was dropping its teams for men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. Photo: Msact CC BY-SA 4.0
Dartmouth accused of anti-Asian bias in sports team cuts
- More than 30 Asian-American athletes – near half of those at the Ivy League school, dropped as result of coronavirus budget changes
- Group of students is asking Dartmouth board for independent investigation into decision
Topic | Racism and prejudice
Dartmouth College announced in July that it was dropping its teams for men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. Photo: Msact CC BY-SA 4.0