Nurse practitioner Debbi Hinderliter collects a sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing site in San Diego. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

As global coronavirus cases pass 24 million, US baffles experts with testing change

  • New CDC guidance says those exposed to infected people don’t have to get tested if they don’t feel sick
  • Scientist say advice runs counter to steps needed to control pandemic, since many cases are asymptomatic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:10am, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nurse practitioner Debbi Hinderliter collects a sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing site in San Diego. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE