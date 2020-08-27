Nurse practitioner Debbi Hinderliter collects a sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing site in San Diego. Photo: AP
As global coronavirus cases pass 24 million, US baffles experts with testing change
- New CDC guidance says those exposed to infected people don’t have to get tested if they don’t feel sick
- Scientist say advice runs counter to steps needed to control pandemic, since many cases are asymptomatic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Nurse practitioner Debbi Hinderliter collects a sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing site in San Diego. Photo: AP