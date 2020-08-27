Members of the ring allegedly fraudulently obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs from wholesale distributors before their release dates and uploaded their content to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
Three charged in crackdown on international movie piracy ring
- Piracy ring obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs before release dates, uploaded content to internet
- Pirated titles included nearly every movie released by major studios going back a decade
Topic | Cinema
Members of the ring allegedly fraudulently obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs from wholesale distributors before their release dates and uploaded their content to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock