Members of the ring allegedly fraudulently obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs from wholesale distributors before their release dates and uploaded their content to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Three charged in crackdown on international movie piracy ring

  • Piracy ring obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs before release dates, uploaded content to internet
  • Pirated titles included nearly every movie released by major studios going back a decade

Topic |   Cinema
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:30pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the ring allegedly fraudulently obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-ray discs from wholesale distributors before their release dates and uploaded their content to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE