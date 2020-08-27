Women outside a bar in Manchester, England. A new study said men and women developed different types of immune responses to Covid-19. File photo: AP
Women may mount stronger immune response to coronavirus, study suggests
- New study said men and women developed different types of immune responses to Covid-19
- This could imply that they need different treatments
