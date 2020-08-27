Women outside a bar in Manchester, England. A new study said men and women developed different types of immune responses to Covid-19. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Women may mount stronger immune response to coronavirus, study suggests

  • New study said men and women developed different types of immune responses to Covid-19
  • This could imply that they need different treatments

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:00pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Women outside a bar in Manchester, England. A new study said men and women developed different types of immune responses to Covid-19. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE