Hurricane Laura makes landfall on the Louisiana/Texas border as a Category 4 storm early on Thursday morning. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hurricane Laura batters US Gulf coast, as officials warn of ‘catastrophic damage’

  • The National Hurricane Centre said Laura hit the coast with winds of 241kph as a Category 4 storm, and has now weakened to a Category 2
  • Forecasters said the storm surge could reach up to 20 feet and some towns would be completely covered by ocean water

Associated Press
Updated: 9:36pm, 27 Aug, 2020

