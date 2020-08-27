Hurricane Laura makes landfall on the Louisiana/Texas border as a Category 4 storm early on Thursday morning. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hurricane Laura batters US Gulf coast, as officials warn of ‘catastrophic damage’
- The National Hurricane Centre said Laura hit the coast with winds of 241kph as a Category 4 storm, and has now weakened to a Category 2
- Forecasters said the storm surge could reach up to 20 feet and some towns would be completely covered by ocean water
