China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok globally, is under pressure to sell its US operations. Photo: TNS
Walmart teams up with Microsoft for TikTok bid
- World’s largest retailer joins list of companies, including Oracle, seeking to buy video-sharing app’s US operations from China’s Bytedance
- White House adviser Larry Kudlow says Trump administration does not have a view on who buys TikTok
