A man holds a “Trump virus” placard during a march across the Brooklyn Bridge on August 21 in memory of those who died of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US and Britain rank lowest in poll on handling of pandemic
- Survey across 14 countries finds most people feel their governments responded well to Covid-19, with the exception of Americans and Britons, who were split
- Denmark scores most positive assessment, with 95 per cent of those polled saying authorities have done ‘good’ job
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
