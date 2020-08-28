ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s North American, Australian and New Zealand operations, which could be worth US$25 billion to US$30 billion. Photo: AFP
ByteDance tells TikTok to draw up US shutdown contingencies as Donald Trump’s ban on Chinese app looms
- Engineers of popular video-sharing app asked to prepare to cease US operations if deal cannot be reached by November deadline
- TikTok has implemented hiring freeze in US for most open positions, bringing in only 5 per cent of staff it had planned to recruit
Topic | TikTok
