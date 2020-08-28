ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s North American, Australian and New Zealand operations, which could be worth US$25 billion to US$30 billion. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

ByteDance tells TikTok to draw up US shutdown contingencies as Donald Trump’s ban on Chinese app looms

  • Engineers of popular video-sharing app asked to prepare to cease US operations if deal cannot be reached by November deadline
  • TikTok has implemented hiring freeze in US for most open positions, bringing in only 5 per cent of staff it had planned to recruit

Topic |   TikTok
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:16am, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s North American, Australian and New Zealand operations, which could be worth US$25 billion to US$30 billion. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE