Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
At least six dead as Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction on US Gulf coast

  • Monster storm tears roofs off houses while raging chemical fire shuts down major motorway
  • Expected ‘killer surge’ did not materialise, but Louisiana residents still reeling from widespread damage

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:52am, 28 Aug, 2020

