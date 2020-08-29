Kyle Rittenhouse walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: The Journal Times via AP
Kenosha shooting: extradition for teen charged in Wisconsin killings delayed
- Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces five felony charges, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge postponed the hearing to September 25
- He is accused of fatally shooting two protesters during a night of unrest following last weekend’s police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake
