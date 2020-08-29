Participants surround the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial during the ‘Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’ protest. Photo: AFP
Protesters flock to US capital for mass anti-racism march on anniversary of MLK speech
- Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected on Washington’s National Mall to mark the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic ‘I have a dream’ speech
- Friday’s demonstration has been dubbed ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
