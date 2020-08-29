US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for re-election. Photo: AFP
Trump convention speech pulls smaller TV audience than Joe Biden’s, according to early ratings data
- Biden’s nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last week was watched on television by 24.6 million Americans
- The stats do not include online viewers
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for re-election. Photo: AFP