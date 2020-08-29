Former first lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson speak to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology. Photo: TNS
Michelle Obama: ‘Systemic racism’ is coming from the White House
- Her statement represents another intense criticism of Trump following her DNC address last week
- Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back seven times by a white police officer on Sunday
