Dorothy, one of the pigs being in used in Neuralink’s research. Photo: YouTube
Elon Musk’s Neuralink begins brain chip tests on pigs, with aim to cure human diseases one day

  • The billionaire’s new start-up has been testing its technology with a coin-sized computer chip in pigs for the past two months
  • Neuralink long-term goal is to cure neurological conditions like dementia, and ultimately fuse humankind with artificial intelligence

Updated: 10:32am, 29 Aug, 2020

