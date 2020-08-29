Dorothy, one of the pigs being in used in Neuralink’s research. Photo: YouTube
Elon Musk’s Neuralink begins brain chip tests on pigs, with aim to cure human diseases one day
- The billionaire’s new start-up has been testing its technology with a coin-sized computer chip in pigs for the past two months
- Neuralink long-term goal is to cure neurological conditions like dementia, and ultimately fuse humankind with artificial intelligence
