Chadwick Boseman at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. File photo: AP
Stars mourn as Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

  • The US actor, who played King T’Challa, died at home in Los Angeles four years after he was diagnosed with colon cancer
  • Boseman’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther in 2018

Associated Press
Updated: 1:47pm, 29 Aug, 2020

