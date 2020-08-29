Chadwick Boseman at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. File photo: AP
Stars mourn as Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
- The US actor, who played King T’Challa, died at home in Los Angeles four years after he was diagnosed with colon cancer
- Boseman’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther in 2018
Topic | Obituaries
