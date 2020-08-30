US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
US presidential election 2020: what’s next as campaign enters the home stretch

  • With the conventions now over, the upcoming debates will be the most high-profile opportunities for Trump and Biden to animate core supporters
  • The president is expected to continue to use the powers of his office to help his prospects, while his rival is planning to ramp up travel to battleground states

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Updated: 12:05am, 30 Aug, 2020

