The crash site in Calabasas, California, where Kobe Bryant and others were killed on January 26, 2020. Photo: TNS
Graphic photos from Kobe Bryant crash site prompt tougher privacy law
- Sheriff’s deputies shared unauthorised photos from the January 26 crash scene, including to people in a bar
- California privacy law makes it a crime for first responders to share unauthorised photos
