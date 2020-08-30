Chadwick Boseman, star of the groundbreaking superhero movie ‘Black Panther’, died at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. File photo: AP
Death of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman spotlights danger of early-onset colon cancer

  • As his Hollywood career boomed, Chadwick Boseman was waging a private battle against colon cancer
  • The American Cancer Society recently updated its advice, saying most people should get screened at 45, not 50

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:54pm, 30 Aug, 2020

