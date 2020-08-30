Melanie Olmeda and her six-year-old son Mason Gutierrez visit Los Angeles Zoo after its reopening. Photo: TNS
Global coronavirus tally soars past 25 million as India hits daily record
- Nearly 40 per cent of all reported Covid-19 cases are in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-hit countries
- India registered a record new 78,761 cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day spike in the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
