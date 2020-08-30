A Black Lives Matter protester scuffles with attendees of a pro-Trump rally during in Oregon on Saturday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Man shot dead in Portland as Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clash

  • A caravan of about 600 vehicles in support of US President Donald Trump travelled through the Oregon city, and was met with counterprotesters
  • Portland has been the site of nightly protests for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:10pm, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Black Lives Matter protester scuffles with attendees of a pro-Trump rally during in Oregon on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE