Jacob Blake Snr, father of Jacob Blake, looks on during a rally against racism and police brutality in Kenosha. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump has no plans to meet family of Kenosha man shot by police

  • Demonstrations were sparked after a white police officer shot African-American Jacob Blake seven times at point blank range in the back
  • Trump’s trip to the Wisconsin city in defiance of Democratic leaders who have urged him not to come

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:01am, 1 Sep, 2020

