Anti-vaccine activists hold up signs during a protest in the US state of Massachusetts on August 29. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: one-third of Americans would refuse vaccine, survey finds
- Survey of 27 nations for World Economic Forum found vaccine ‘intent’ to be lowest in Russia and highest in China, with Britain also ranking highly
- US respondents against a vaccine cited potential side effects, worries about effectiveness and their own perceived invulnerability to Covid-19
