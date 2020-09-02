Belarusian servicemen block a street during an opposition supporters rally protesting against disputed presidential elections results in Minsk. Photo: AFP
US considers sanctions against Belarusians for election fraud and violence against protesters

  • Officials also says the United States could consider imposing sanctions on Russia if it were to intervene overtly with force in Belarus
  • Protests erupts in Belarus after the August 9 election, that opposition say was rigged in favour of President Alexander Lukashenko

Reuters
Updated: 12:57am, 2 Sep, 2020

