Belarusian servicemen block a street during an opposition supporters rally protesting against disputed presidential elections results in Minsk. Photo: AFP
US considers sanctions against Belarusians for election fraud and violence against protesters
- Officials also says the United States could consider imposing sanctions on Russia if it were to intervene overtly with force in Belarus
- Protests erupts in Belarus after the August 9 election, that opposition say was rigged in favour of President Alexander Lukashenko
