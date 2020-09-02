President Donald Trump prepares to greet Senator Ron Johnson as he arrives at Waukegan National Airport on his way to visit Kenosha. Photo: AP Photo
Trump lands in Kenosha for uninvited visit amid raging racism debate
- The trip is pivotal in Trump’s bid to overcome Democrat Joe Biden for a second term in the November elections
- Kenosha has been in turmoil since a white police officer shot 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake in front of his three young sons
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
