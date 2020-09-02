The FBI said that agents at LAX were investigating after pilots reported the incident to the control tower. File photo: AFP
‘Only in LA’: pilots report man flying jet pack near airport
- At least two airline crews approaching Los Angeles International Airport saw ‘guy in a jet pack’ flying in the path of incoming jets
- Airline experts said the incident was probably a prank that could have ended in tragedy
Topic | Aviation
