The FBI said that agents at LAX were investigating after pilots reported the incident to the control tower. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Only in LA’: pilots report man flying jet pack near airport

  • At least two airline crews approaching Los Angeles International Airport saw ‘guy in a jet pack’ flying in the path of incoming jets
  • Airline experts said the incident was probably a prank that could have ended in tragedy

Topic |   Aviation
Agencies

Updated: 10:48am, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The FBI said that agents at LAX were investigating after pilots reported the incident to the control tower. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE