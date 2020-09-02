Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy, conceded defeat in his bid for a seat in the US Senate. Photo: AP
Joe Kennedy loses senate primary contest - and an American dynasty fades
- Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts defeated Joe Kennedy III in the state’s hotly contested Democratic Senate primary
- Kennedy the first member of his fabled political family to suffer defeat in a Massachusetts election for a congressional seat
