Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy, conceded defeat in his bid for a seat in the US Senate. Photo: AP
Joe Kennedy loses senate primary contest - and an American dynasty fades

  • Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts defeated Joe Kennedy III in the state’s hotly contested Democratic Senate primary
  • Kennedy the first member of his fabled political family to suffer defeat in a Massachusetts election for a congressional seat

Updated: 11:54am, 2 Sep, 2020

