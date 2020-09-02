A handful of the dozens of experimental Covid-19 vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle – looking for the needed proof that they really work. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US calls WHO ‘corrupt’, won’t join global vaccine effort
- US decision to go it alone follows White House decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO
- President Donald Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China
